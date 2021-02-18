CLOVERPORT — Leva Joyce Jarosz, 61, of Cloverport, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following an extended condition.
Leva was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 1959, to the late Leonard and Virginia McCoy Laslie. She worked as an LPN at several of the local nursing homes, and her last employment was at the Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Leva enjoyed decorating and had the unusual hobby of collecting old purses. She enjoyed attending church and was a member of the Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Barry, Bart and Joe Laslie; and sister Lisa Dutschke.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing, but celebrating the life that she lived is her husband, Joseph Jarosz of Cloverport; sons Daniel Robinson of Cloverport and Jason Simpson of Hardinsburg; stepson Richard Jarosz, Florida; stepdaughter Alberta Jarosz of Lewisport; four grandsons; and four granddaughters.
According to her wishes, Leva will be awarded cremation. At this time, no services are planned.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Leva with the family on our website at www.cloverportfh.com.
Commented