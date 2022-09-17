Levenia Ann Long, 72, of Owensboro, died Friday, September 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital following a lengthy illness. Originally from Lubbock, Texas, Ann was a stay-at-home mom who took care of her family for many years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie White, and her mother-in-law, Joan Saalwachter.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph William Long; son, Joseph William Long, III; daughter, Michelle Long Whitmer (Patrick); grandson, William Elton Smith, her greatest treasure; sisters, Judy Gatz of Louisville and Pam Mason of Katy, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Reverend Chris Michael officiating. Inurnment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy in Ann’s memory may be made to the First Christian Church Legacy Fund, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
