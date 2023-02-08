Levi Baker Jr., 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 2, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Levi Baker, Sr. and Eula Adams Baker. Levi retired from the Kentucky State Department of Transportation after 37 years as an assistant foreman. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and the Daviess County Lions Club. Levi was a 1969 graduate of Daviess County High School and received a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Kentucky. He was a volunteer fireman with the Thruston-Philpot Fire Department for 44 years, a board member of the Green River Friends of the National Rifle Association, and a U. S. Army veteran during the Viet Nam Era. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, and fishing at Rough River, and working in his yard, and also enjoyed eating breakfast every morning with friends at Kim’s Diner.
Levi was also preceded in death by his sister, Ella Frances Jones.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Dyanne Duncan Baker, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and his loving dog, Tucker Lee.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Levi will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot. Light refreshments and food will be provided for everyone.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daviess County Lions Club, c/o Dyanne Baker, 5511 Highway 54, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
