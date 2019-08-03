GREENVILLE -- Levoy Rolley, 64, of Greenville died July 31, 2019, at his residence. He worked at Ray Jones Trucking as a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Rolley; son Tyler Rolley; stepsons Jeff Hope, Jason Embry and Sam Hoppe; stepdaughters Melissa Embry, and Sabrina Embry; brothers Donald Rolley and Jerry Rolley; and sisters Barbara Shutt, Lois Groves, Daphne Cobb, Ailene Oldham and Joyce Ray.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rolley Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: 5 p.m. Saturday.
