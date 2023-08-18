Lewis “Bud” Rouse, 93, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Lewis Glenn Rouse was born June 14, 1930, in Livermore to the late Herbert Ellis and Alma Gladys Tucker Rouse, was married to the former Helen Marie Taylor June 2, 1950, and was better known as “Bud” to both his family and friends. Bud graduated from Livermore High School in 1948, and he played on the basketball team. He joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and lived there with Helen until his honorable discharge in 1955 holding the rank of sergeant.
After his military discharge, Bud and Helen returned to Kentucky, and he enrolled at Kentucky Wesleyan College, graduating in 1959 with a bachelor of science degree. He went on to work for Western Kentucky Gas Company as an industrial engineer. In 1986, he became the vice president of the company, and he later became the president of natural gas marketing. Bud was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. After retirement, Bud and Helen spent time traveling to visit their grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching University of Kentucky basketball and playing golf.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rouse, who died Jan. 13, 2015; two sons, Jeff Rouse and Joey Rouse; and sister, Ovada Jean Smith.
Survivors include two daughters-in-law, Mary Ellen Rouse of Jacksonville, Florida and Rhonda Rouse of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Nathan Rouse (Ashley) and Emily and James Rouse; five great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Needs (Wayne) of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Jackson of Calhoun; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Bud’s family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bud’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lewis “Bud” Rouse family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and compassion shown to Bud and his family by the entire staff at both Riverside Manor and Hospice.
Share your memories and photos of Bud at musterfuneralhomes.com.
