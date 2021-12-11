HAWESVILLE — Lewis Clettes Garrett, one of 13 children, was born in Jamestown, Tennessee, on March 14, 1932, son of Lewis Russell Garrett and Lula Mae (Wilson) Garrett.
He married Glenna Taylor on Nov. 17, 1951, in Jamestown, and they spent 70 years together as a testimony of commitment to God and to each other.
Bro. Garrett pastored at Negangard Corner, Indiana, from 1956-1963, then came to Cannelton, Indiana, to work on the locks and dam. In 1964, while living in Cannelton, God led him to establish the Freewill Baptist Church, located on Second Street, where he pastored for over 50 years.
He was bi-vocational, working at National Southwire Aluminum as a maintenance man, yet never neglecting his duties as a pastor. He had an abundant ability to love people and spent his life pointing souls toward Jesus Christ.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, he stepped into the Presence of the One he served so faithfully. He passed away peacefully in his home. He will be missed by all, but his testimony will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.
Bro. Garrett is survived by his faithful wife, Glenna; son Kendall Garrett (Connie) of Hawesville; daughter Bonita Epley (Steve) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Cleo of Alabama; and a sister, Edna of Tennessee.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Freewill Baptist Church with burial in New Cliff Cemetery. Bro Steve Epley will officiate. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freewill Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
