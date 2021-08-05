Lewis E. Legg, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born in Muhlenberg County. Lewis worked at the sanitation company as a truck driver for 15 years. He attended Grace Chapel Church of God in Philpot. He enjoyed volunteering in the community, coaching Little League, basketball and running the sound system at church. In his free time, Lewis enjoyed spending time with his kids. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Kentucky basketball… unless Louisville was playing!
Lewis is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gina Lyn Legg; his children, Gary Legg, Nicola Douglas, Corey Gregory, Kailey Drake, Tiffany Rivera, Michael Drake, Chad Drake, Robert Martin Jr., Starr Martin, Nicholas Martin, Crystal Gamble, Dwight Gamble, Grant Gamble and Darrell McFarland; 30 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, James Leggs and Billy Leggs.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Robert Young officiating. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Legg. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Lewis E. Legg and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
