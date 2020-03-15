CENTRAL CITY — Lewis Emanuel Mayhugh, 91, of Central City, made a peaceful passage on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. Emanuel was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 20, 1929. He was the son of James Louis Mayhugh and Audrey Corley Mayhugh and was a member of Martwick Baptist Church. Emanuel graduated from Drakesboro High School and served his country in the Korean War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Ceralvo. Emanuel worked several careers including farming and being an electrician. He enjoyed the satisfaction of a job well done. Emanuel and his wife of 66 years, Rita Jo, grew vegetables and flowers, raised two daughters and cherished their family and friends. Emanuel was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Jo Sheffield Mayhugh, his parents, his brother, William Nathaniel Mayhugh, and grandson Jarrod Blake Vincent.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna (Steve) Vincent, of Graham, and Gail (Jim) Johnson, of Bremen. Grandchildren include Tara (Jason) Whitmer, of Graham, Clay Vincent, of Graham, Ashley (Greg) Poore, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Leah (Shane) Kirkpatrick, of Central City, Jarrod (Ashleigh) Johnson, of Greenville, and Jenna (Chris) McGee, of Central City. Great-grandchildren include Cole Vincent, of Graham, Bristol Vincent, of Graham, Rossi Whitmer, of Graham, Landry Johnson, of Greenville, Jack Johnson, of Greenville, Morgan (Ashley) Thompson, of Greenville, Aaron (Kirsten) Poore, of Bowling Green, Madison (Mason) Schnadinger, of Greenville. Three great-great-grandchildren include Ellie Thompson, Aubrie Thompson, and Brooks Thompson, all of Greenville.
Funeral services will be held for family and close friends at Martwick Baptist Church in Central City on Monday, March 16 at noon with the Rev. Matt McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. In lieu of flowers, donations to Western Kentucky Hospice in Owensboro or Martwick Baptist Church are appreciated. Because of concern for the health of our community, we’ve opted for a small service in his honor. We feel and appreciate your love and prayers at this difficult time.
