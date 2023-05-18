LIVERMORE — Lewis “Lou” Smith, 55, of Livermore, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 21, 1967, in Daviess County. Lou was the owner and operator of an electronics business and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. He was a U. S. Army veteran. Lou was a beloved husband and father that loved telling “Dad” jokes and making people laugh. He was an animal lover and enjoyed making things for others and making them happy. He was an avid guitarist and music lover, enjoyed working on amplifiers, had an interest in 3-D printing, and was a former vault dweller.
Lou was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Priar Smith, and two brothers, Owen Albert Smith and Johnny Lee Smith.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Cindy Smith; his father, Albert Owen Smith of Owensboro; son, Corey Hayes of Owensboro; daughter, Kaitlyn Powers (Brandon) of Livermore; three stepchildren, Lucas Murray and Jordan Murray, both of Livermore and Jacob Murray (Lucy) of Louisville; and a stepgrandchild, Emelia Murray.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with burial following in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Owensboro-Daviess Co., P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
