Lewis Massie Jr., 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. He was born in McLean County on June 24, 1929, to the late Lewis Massie Sr. and Monnie Carman Massie. Lewis was retired from Sears, where he worked as a carpet installer and was a member of First General Baptist Church and a lifetime deacon. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Massie, on May 30, 2001.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Massie; a sister, Emogene Fleming (James); brother Everett Massie (Geraldine);
and several nieces
and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum with burial to follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, the number of those attending the service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of Condolence may be made at www.davisfuner
