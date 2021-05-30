Lewis Spencer Crabtree, 83, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by family. He was born March 26, 1938, to the late Lewis W. Crabtree and Clara Alice Smith Reeks.
Lewis is often referred to as Spencer by family. He graduated from Owensboro Tech High in 1956. He joined the U.S. Army at Fort Knox for six months before transferring in August 1958 to the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine and aircraft mechanic. Actively, he was stationed at Lackland Air Base in Texas followed by Castle Air Base in California. In May 1963, he was honorably discharged from military active duty. Spencer then joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve unit out of Charleston, South Carolina, and served for over 30 years, traveling the world and delivering equipment and supplies as a loadmaster until his retirement. He also retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25-plus years and worked for OMU-Elmer Smith Station for five years after retirement.
On June 4, 1960, Lewis Spencer Crabtree married Ada Miller of Owensboro. The two celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2020. Spencer was an adoring husband, loving father and was committed to his family and friends. Spencer was baptized Catholic.
He is survived by his wife, Ada Miller Crabtree of Owensboro; his daughter, Cara Crabtree Harvey (Hank) of Owensboro; son Lew Eric Crabtree (LaVohn) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; grandchildren Evan Miller Harvey and Drew Thomas Harvey, both of Owensboro, Lily Claire Harvey of New York City, Spencer Grace Harvey of Owensboro, Gage Eric Crabtree of Blytheville, Arkansas, and Madlyn Barae Crabtree of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; brother Harold Eugene Crabtree of Owensboro and his children, Tonya Crabtree Wells (Jay) of Newbern, Tennessee, and Dr. Dwayne K. Crabtree (Sherry) of Louisville; other siblings, Roger Crabtree, David Crabtree and Rudy Crabtree, all of Owensboro, and Melinda Norris of Ohio County; sister-in-law, Patricia Phillips of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 4 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church with military honors to follow. The family will be greeting friends and family at 3 p.m. Friday at the church. A gathering will follow the Mass at the parish hall.
