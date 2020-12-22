Liam Gene Howard passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 2020, to Caleb Howard and Samantha Fields. He enjoyed the sounds of his sound machine, having his arms up and his legs crossed. All he was missing was a hammock. Liam was so cute that even all of his nurses fell in love with him. He will be missed but forever loved by his family.
He is survived by his parents, Caleb Howard and Samantha Fields; brothers, Gabriel Carter, Jaxon Moreno, Jonah Howard, and Theo Moreno; grandparents, Jeff and Anna Fields and Lee and Kimberly Durbin; and multiple great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services are private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
