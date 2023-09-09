PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND — Libertad “Libby” O. Basham, 82, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. She was born July 24, 1941, in the village of Sapian, Capiz in the Philippines to the late Conrado and Visitacion Oñas. Libby was the fourth of ten children. She leaves behind a legacy of sacrifice, presence, family, and her belief that success for her family would be through the pursuit of an education.
As a young person, Libby helped her siblings with their schooling and helped care for her family and other families in her village. Upon moving to the United States, she settled in Lewisport with her then-husband, John W. Basham, of Breckinridge Co. She raised their three children in Hancock Co.
An extremely hard worker, she worked third shift and as much overtime as she could for many years at Omico Plastics in Owensboro while also cleaning houses. After her retirement, she relocated to Athens, Georgia and then to Providence, Rhode Island, where she lived in the care of her daughter, Ruby, and her family. She took immense pride and joy in her children and grandchildren and their array of accomplishments. She was also devout in her Catholic faith. Her proudest accomplishment was being Lola to her seven grandchildren.
Libby was an avid gardener, always able to coax life and bounty from even the simplest of garden plots. She enjoyed reminiscing about her childhood in the Philippines and liked keeping up-to-date on current events. While she was small in stature, she had a big personality. She loved deeply, laughed easily, and found joy in the ordinary. While in many ways she had a hard life, she enjoyed some golden years and a peaceful exit.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
Libby is survived by three children, Ruby Basham (John Chamblee) of Providence, Rhode Island, Melanie (Toby) Pearce of Flora, Illinois, and Anthony (Katie) Basham of Berea; beloved grandchildren, Jack, Freeman, and Aurelia Basham Chamblee, Maddux, Paxon, and Alyxandria Pearce, and Henry Basham; sisters, Gilda and Lydia; along with countless nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned by her family later this year.
