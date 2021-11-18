Lila Darlene “Dolly” Goodman, 65, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. She was born May 18, 1956, to the late Gustie Alvin and Wilma Knight Goodman.
Dolly was a special gift from God. Despite being born with several mental and physical limitations, there was no limit to the joy she brought to those around her. Dolly’s sweet spirit and contagious laugh could brighten the darkest of rooms. Therefore, she never met a stranger. Dolly enjoyed country music and always looked forward to spending time at the local dance hall.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jessie Goodman; and two sisters, Mary Ann Asbury and Melissa Horton.
Dolly is survived by her sister, Penny (Tim) Blandford; brother Larry Goodman; a passel of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a special niece and caregiver, Laurie Goodman.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
