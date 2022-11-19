EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Lila Jean Truitt, 90, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. She was born November 4, 1932, in Oakland City, Indiana to the late Curtis and Ailene Pierce Shaw. Lila Jean was a beautician for about 40 years having worked at the DeJong’s Department Store Beauty Shop in Evansville, Indiana, and then she had a shop in her home until she retired. She also worked part-time for a while at Wal-Mart in Evansville, Indiana. She was a member of the Newburgh Church of Christ and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lila Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dean Truitt, in September of 1993, and a brother, Charles Shaw. Surviving are her two daughters, Peggy Scott and husband, Trevor, of Owensboro, and Paula Hurm and husband, David, of Evansville, Indiana; three grandchildren, William Paul Scott (Courtney) and Samuel Wyatt Scott (Taylor) of Owensboro and Skylar Allan Hurm of Evansville, Indiana; and one brother, Jim Shaw of Indiana. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private graveside service will be in Montgomery Cemetery in Oakland City. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
