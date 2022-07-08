HARDINSBURG — Lillard Veo Lynch, 92, of Custer, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was a member of Custer Church of God, a veteran of the United States Army, and a retired business owner.
Survivors: son, Greg Lynch, and sisters, Yvetta Capps and Lovera Preston.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Bennett Cemetery in Custer, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: First Church of God in Custer.
