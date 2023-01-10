Lillian “Ace” Stringer, 92, of Owensboro, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Chicago, Illinois Mar. 11, 1930, to the late John Tynski and Catherine Kulka Tynski. Lillian was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and retired from Wal-Mart after 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George Wood Stringer, Oct. 15, 2017; son, Robert Stringer; and her 10 siblings, Josephine, Florian, Michael, Stanley, Cecelia, John, Daniel, Irene, Lawrence, and Theresa.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy McFadden (Craig); daughter-in-law, Melissa Stringer; grandchildren, Victoria Koon (Brad) and Jacob Stringer (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emree, Alexia, Lillian, Benjamin, and Evelyn; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Worthington Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented