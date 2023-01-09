Lillian “Ace” Stringer, 92, of Owensboro, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 11, 1930, to the late John Tynski and Catherine Kulka Tynski. Lillian was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and retired from Wal-Mart after 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George Wood Stringer, on Oct. 15, 2017; a son, Robert Stringer; and her 10 siblings, Josephine, Florian, Michael, Stanley, Cecelia, John, Daniel, Irene, Lawrence and Theresa.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy McFadden (Craig); daughter-in-law, Melissa Stringer; grandchildren, Victoria Koon (Brad) and Jacob Stringer (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emree, Alexia, Lillian, Benjamin and Evelyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Worthington Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sacramento, KY. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented