ROCKPORT, Ind. — Lillian Catherine Tindle passed away just hours after birth Thursday, June 9 at Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Family who will cherish her memory include her parents, Andrew and Kristen Fowler Tindle; brothers, Leland Fowler, Lennox Fowler, and Ruger and Axle Tindle; grandparents, Chris and Misty Corum and Greg and Andrea VanWinkle; and great-grandparents.
Private services were held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented