CENTERTOWN — Lillian Hardin, 95, passed away March 22, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born in Ohio County on Oct. 30, 1924.
Lillian was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Gilbert B. “Jiggs” Hardin; son Gary Hocker; daughters Vona Storms, Janet Pierce & Linda Stepp; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be a private family graveside at Centertown Cemetery. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
