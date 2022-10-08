Lillian Howard Young, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born June 8, 1932, in Whitesville to the late Bernard Hugh and Mary Alice Dickens Howard. Lillian spent her years taking care of her family. She was a member of the Catholic faith and attended St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Lillian enjoyed spending her time going to Ellis Park and watching the horse races.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Young; son, Reginald Lee Young; and siblings, Stanislaus Howard, Paulinus Howard, Louise Goetz, Joseph Hugh Howard, and Mary Ann Howard.
Lillian is survived by her son, Martin (Judy) Young, and her siblings, Caroline Howard Goetz and James Lee Howard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Young.
