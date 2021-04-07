CRESTWOOD — Lillian J. Stewart, 97, of Crestwood, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 2, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born May 21, 1923, in Ohio County to the late Luther and Breniss Coleman Yonts. Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker and a member of West Providence Baptist Church in Centertown.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Stewart; and daughter Linda Timmons.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, two sons, Denton (Trish) Stewart of Madisonville and Dallas (Carol) Stewart of Lawrenceburg; one daughter, Lisa (Bob) Widman of Crestwood; nine grandchildren, Tiffany (Eric) Reynolds, Meghan (Josh) Barron, Joshua (Amber) Stewart, Jacob (Kelly) Stewart, Blair (Jordan) Timmons, Jenev (David) Toler, Brian Timmons, Brittney (Brad) Jones and Brianne (Jacob) Taylor; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. Burial will follow beside her husband in West Providence Cemetery. Friends may visit with her family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Lillian J. Stewart by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
