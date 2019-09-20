HARTFORD -- Lillian Nanette Render, 77, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Nanette was born on July 16, 1942, in Ohio County to the late Eddie L. "Buster" Hines and Letha Bell Rucker Hines. She was a coal miner with the Peabody Coal Co. and was a member of the Baptist Church.
Nanette enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Nanette is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Render Jr.; a son, Carmel Render; and a brother, Eddie L. Hines Jr.
Nanette is survived by four children, Marcia (Robert) Sutton of Bowling Green, Robert (Teresa) Render of Bowling Green, Lisa (Russ) Trout of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Sharon (Dan) Hammers of Bowling Green; a sister, Charlene (Butch) Finn of Antioch, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home with Bishop Robert Randolph officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Miller Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Render. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Lillian Nanette Render at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented