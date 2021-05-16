HARTFORD — Lima Cain Wells, 81, of Hartford, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Signature HealthCARE of Hartford. She was born in Ohio County on March 14, 1940, to the late Charles and Sadie Barker Cain. Lima was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Sunday School. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed being outside in her garden, tending to her flowers, along with traveling and doing mission work. Most days, you could see Lima at the Wellness Center swimming.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Kenton” Wells; and siblings Ruth Kovach, Kenneth Cain, Rose Merritt and Charles Cain Jr.
Lima is survived by her children, Chuck Wells, John (Traci) Wells and Angela (Chris) Johnson; grandchildren Emily Johnson, Abby Johnson and Carter Wells; siblings Ella Ellis, Reba Blount and Will Cain; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the fellowship hall of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial was at New Bethel Cemetery.
All who wish to honor Lima at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to The Gideon’s International, 50 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wells.
