Lincoln Midkiff, 98, of Whitesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 12, 1923, to the late Heber and Della Midkiff in Magan. He attended Zion Baptist Church, where his church family brought him true happiness. He was a member of the Fordsville Lions Club, Owensboro Model A Club, ASCS, founding member of Fordsville Alumni, a Kentucky Colonel, bandleader for the Fordsville Follies in the ‘60s and ‘70s and the announcer for the Fordsville horse and mule and tractor pulls for several years. He was a retired farmer and had an avid love of farming and especially gardening, sharing with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed going to Renfro Valley with his brothers and sisters and dancing at the Rosine Barn.
He was preceded also in death by his wife, Evelyn Louise “Lucy” Midkiff; eldest brother, Valva Midkiff; and younger brother, Jim Greer.
He is survived by his son, Joe Link (Marilyn) Midkiff of Whitesville; grandson Layne (Morgan) Midkiff of Hartford; granddaughter Kaci (Nick) Carmon of Utica; great-grandson Kye Carmon; brother Noble Midkiff of Whitesville; sisters Esther McCoy and Markley Freer, both of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Magan. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented