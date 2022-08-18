BEAVER DAM — Linda Ann Leach Tinsley, 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born March 4, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Vivian Calvin Leach and Vergie Hellen Schroder.
Linda was a homemaker most of her life and during that time she raised her two children. She loved her family more than the world. She was a long-time member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where she enjoyed being active within her congregation. Linda found peace in some of her favorite activities like birdwatching and traveling the world. She had seen all 50 states and 16 countries, Ireland being one of her favorites.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian Calvin Leach and Vergie Hellen Schroder.
Left to honor Linda’s memory are her husband of 62 years, Elmer Thomas “Tommy” Tinsley, who she married December 28, 1959, along with her children, Randall (Lori) Tinsley and Richard (Carol) Tinsley, and three grandchildren, Kady, Connor, and Morgan.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel in Hartford. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Tinsley. Share your messages of condolence to the family of Linda Ann Leach Tinsley, at www.hartfordmemorial.com.
