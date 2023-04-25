Linda Ann Thompson Howard, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 2, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Richard Thompson and Marietta Cashen Thompson. Linda worked as a nurse for most of her lifetime, starting her career at Pulmonary Associates with Dr. William O’Bryan. Linda enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed watching old westerns on TV, especially her favorite, Gunsmoke. Linda always had a great sense of style. She was always put together, with her hair and make-up done, and always dressed so elegantly. Along with her fashion sense, she was also known for being a great cook. She was most famous among her family for her fried chicken and if you ever got to try it, you were considered lucky.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Victoria “Vickie” Walker; brother, Mark Thompson; and infant siblings, Jacinta and twins, Joseph and John.
Linda is survived by her children, Richard (Dr. Shellie) Howard, Julie (Bryan Reynolds) Crowe, Shauna (Nick) Horsman, and Jamie (Jason Prater) Howard; grandchildren, Casey Crowe, Niyah Crowe, Ann Marie Howard, Jaxon Kirkwood, RayAnne Howard, Lily Howard, Mallory Horsman, and Lane Horsman; siblings, Denny Thompson, Parthey Conder, Goretti Coomes, Patrice Czepyha, Lynette Ross, Mayre Hutchason, and Dale Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Linda Ann Thompson Howard. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Howard and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented