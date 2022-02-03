Linda B. Philpott, 79, of Daviess County, went to be with her Lord Jesus on February 1, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. The McLean County native was born August 25, 1942, to the late Edwin Luther Brackett and Nancy Waltrip Brackett. Linda and her late husband, Harold, were co-owners of Philpott’s Barber Shop initially on Scherm Road and later in the Executive Inn for over 50 years. She loved her flowers and playing the mandolin at her church, where she was a devoted member. Linda also enjoyed spending time at Kentucky Lake with her family and being with her granddaughter and two great-grandsons. She was the most loving, gentle, kind, humble, and generous woman you will ever meet.
In addition to her parents, Linda also was preceded in death by her husband Harold Philpott in 2014; son, Kevin Philpott in 2017; great grandson, Kaleb Lewis Philpott-Kost also in 2014; and brother, Carl Brackett.
Those left to cherish her memory include her granddaughter Ashley Philpott of Owensboro; great-grandsons, Kamryn and Jadyn Kost; sister, Tena (Carl) Humphrey of Livermore; and nieces, Carlene Logsdon of Livermore and Kelly Newman of Hartford.
The funeral service for Linda Philpott will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 7 at Deliverance Christian Center. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Deliverance Christian Center, 701 Sharp Rd, Utica, KY 42376.
Memories and condolences for the family of Linda Philpott may be left at www.glenncares.com.
