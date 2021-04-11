Linda Broughton Ross, 84, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, April 7, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Harold and Marion Broughton.
Linda attended Monticello College in Godfrey, Illinois, where she met her future husband, Ken. After seeing her the first time and even before having met, Ken told a friend that Linda was the girl he was going to marry. That was the beginning of a love that lasted for 64 years of marriage.
Linda was an instant friend to anyone she met. She was known for her bright smile and positive attitude. She loved playing piano, singing in the choir and crossword puzzles. But most of all, she loved the Lord.
Along with her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her two brothers, Phillip and Richard Broughton.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Ross; her daughters, Pam Foster (Rick) of Aurora, Illinois, Karen Danhauer (David) of Owensboro and Susie Bolton (Rob) of Lakeland, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Park for their amazing care and love for Linda over the past two years.
Services will be at noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented