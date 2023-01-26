Linda Carol Bartlett, 76, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Hallick Cecil Berry and Helen Louise Reynolds Berry. Linda worked in customer service at K-Mart and was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Bartlett; a son, Bobby James Bartlett; and brothers, Gary and Larry Berry.
She is survived by her children, Danny Wayne Bartlett (Kelly) of Maceo and Vicky Dale McGehee (Jeff) and James Leslie Bartlett (Suzan), both of Owensboro; fiance, Ralph Nave; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Pat McGuyer (Mike) of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, officiated by Dr. Herschel Morgan. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
