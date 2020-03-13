Linda Carol Johnson, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born May 3, 1948, the daughter of Sylvester “Beck” and Cora Payne of Knottsville. She was a loving wife and caring mother of four children. Linda also worked as a nurse at the Wendell Foster Center for over 26 years. She was devout in her Catholic faith and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sewing quilts. She will be remembered for her unconditional love of her family, her readiness to help those she loved in ways some never knew and her generous heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Truman Payne and Francis Allen Payne; three sisters, Delores Hockman, Beulah Carrico and Wanda Jean Williams; three siblings, who died shortly after birth; and a grandson, Isaac Roberts.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Gregory Johnson, sharing over 50 beautiful years of marriage together; four children, Deanna (Joe) Bender, Michelle (Shawn) Roberts, Laura (Lonnie) Nave and Benjamin (Nichole) Johnson; 16 grandchildren, Jessica, Alexis, Andrew and Anley Payne, Jacob, Sam, Luke and CoraAnne Roberts, Katelynn (Zack) Rhodes, Morgan and Brooklyn Nave and Grace, Elizabeth, Emily, Justin and Tyler Johnson; one great-grandchild, Lucy Mae Rhodes; and two brothers, David Joe (Pat) Payne and Larry (Gennie) Payne.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with no visitation before the service. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
