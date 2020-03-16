Linda Carol Mattingly, 79 of Philpot, passed from complications of Parkinson’s on Saturday, March 14, 2020, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 27, 1941, in McQuady, to the late Charles Celestine and Martha Mildred Miller Mattingly. Linda was a registered nurse who graduated in 1962 from St. Joseph Infirmary School of Nursing in Louisville. She was previously employed by Daviess County Hospital and retired from Community Health Services, Inc. Linda was of the Catholic faith, an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing quilts, crafts and baking. She centered her life around her family.
Linda is survived by her husband David Mattingly; three daughters, Becky McCubbins (Larry) of Owensboro, Julie Jensen (Holger) of Philpot, and Cindy Payne (Tom) of Knottsville; her son, John D. Mattingly of Philpot; seven grandchildren, Kristen Bumm (Ryan), Morgan McCubbins, Brittany Mattingly, Brandon Mattingly (Chelsea), Allyson Mattingly, Chelsie Payne, Nicolas Payne; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Celestine Mattingly, Jr. and Gerald Mattingly.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church 4711 South Highway 105 Hardinsburg KY 40143, with burial in the St. Rose Cemetery in Cloverport. Visitation will be held at from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg, KY 40143, and from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
