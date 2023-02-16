CENTRAL CITY — Linda Carole Miller, 77, of Central City, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Transcendent Health Care South in Boonville, Indiana. She was a laborer for Turtle Wax in Illinois and a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Kathy Pate, and stepsons, Jay Miller and Steve Miller.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented