BEECH GROVE — Linda Cheatham, 69, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Linda Erlene Harralson was born June 3, 1953, in McLean County to James Douglas and Wilma Erlene Sunn Harralson and was married to Steven Gregory Cheatham May 26, 1973. Linda retired from BB&T Bank in Calhoun and was a member of Beulah General Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s events and spending time with both her family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Doug Harralson, and by her sister, Elaine Marzouk.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Steve Cheatham; two daughters, Stephanie Cook (Chris) and Erica Houston (Todd), both of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Noah Cook, Hadley Houston, Avery Cook, and Emerson Houston; her mother, Erlene Rutan of Lake Jackson, Texas; and two brothers, Keith Harralson of Lake Jackson, Texas and Kevin Rutan (Lindsey) of Georgetown, Texas.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Beulah General Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Linda’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Linda’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Linda Cheatham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Beulah General Baptist Cemetery Fund, C/O 600 Mystery House Lane, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Linda at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented