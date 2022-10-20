HARTFORD — Linda Crowe, 78, passed into the arms of Jesus with her loving husband at her side on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. Linda Merrill Davis was born March 4, 1944, in Ohio County, Kentucky, to the late Kenneth and Marjorie Daugherty Davis and was married to the love of her life, Danny Noel Crowe on June 11, 1966. Her father died in service to our country during World War II, so Linda was lovingly raised by her mother. She grew up surrounded by her sisters Laverne and Shirley and her extended family. Linda was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She answered God’s highest calling by devoting her life to being a wife, a mother, a daughter and a sister. Linda was eventually blessed with three grandbabies. She especially loved overnight visits with her granddaughter, Makenna, and also enjoyed holding and watching her grandsons, Lucas and Barrett, play and grow. Her family will fondly cherish the way she loved holidays, decorating and cooking to create memories and joy. They will remember the way she loved to play bingo, and cards, and how she could laugh mischievously or get steaming mad, depending on how the game was going. Mostly, though, they’ll remember that she loved them with all her heart. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her step father, T.C. Lee and by her two sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Danny N. Crowe; two sons, Kenneth Ray Crowe (Mandy) of Livermore and Danny Joe Crowe (Ashley) of Hartford; and three grandchildren, Makenna Crowe, Lucas Crowe and Barrett Crowe.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial was at the Taylor Mines Cemetery in Ohio County.
