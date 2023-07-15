Linda D. Musgrave, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at her home. She was born July 23, 1944, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Francis Drawdy and Winifred Sauls Miller. Linda retired from General Electric Co. She enjoyed fishing, playing golf, raising and working in her flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda dearly loved her dog, Dee Dee.
She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Cleve Miller.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Robert “Bob” Musgrave; two daughters, Leslie Latham (Steve Mercer) of Philpot and Sherry Aldridge of Bradenton, Florida; son, Robert Musgrave, Jr. (Valerie) of Glasford, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Katelyn Gray (Joey Curtis), Logan Mercer, Jaycee Kellems, Bobby Musgrave, Brandon Musgrave, Jody Hagaman, and Jamey Clauson; great-grandchild, Ryleigh Curtis; brother, Louis Drawdy (Linda) of Owensboro; and her best friend, Sandra Clark of Owensboro.
A memorial service for Linda will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, 4100 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
