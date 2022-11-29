GREENVILLE — Linda Darlene Putman, 69, of Greenville, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, David Putman; children, Jason Putman, Joey (Charity) Putman, Timothy Putman, Richard (Rebekah) Putman, and Michelle (Danny) Noffsinger; sisters, Tammy Wiseman, Kathy Fleming, Patty Putman, Carolyn Landrum, and Janie; and brother, David Earl Landrum.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Jagoe Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
