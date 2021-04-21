BEAVER DAM — Linda Diane Cox, 73, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, under the care of Ohio County Hospice. Linda was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 12, 1947. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, where she also worked part-time for many years.
She retired after 27 years as the office manager at Ohio County High School, where she spent years enjoying bossing the principals, along with loving the staff and students. Following her retirement from Ohio County schools, Linda continued her bookkeeping practice with several local businesses, including volunteering for Hope for Life. She loved to travel to the River Boat and play dominoes with her Domino Divas.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Hewlett Smith of Texas; her mother, Adell Goff; her stepfather, Edward Goff; her stepmother, Ann Smith of Texas; her in-laws Chilton and Ann Cox; and brother-in-law Donald Cox.
She leaves behind to cherish many happy memories, her husband of 55 years Robert (Bob) Cox; daughters Stacy (Greg) Boyd, Kellie (Mark) Rowe, and Kathy (Brian) Law; eight grandchildren, Kori (Michael) Bennett, Raquel (Jacob) White, Kailei (Brock) Hart, Gracey Boyd, Marlie Rowe, Mason Rowe, Anna Law and Caroline Law; along with six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a nephew. She also has one stepsister, Suzie (Dickie) Stricklin of Needville, Texas. Linda loved her family big and enjoyed spending time with “her tribe.”
Services will be held Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private graveside service will follow with Bro. Glenn Armstrong officiating.
Due to state regulations, we can seat only 60% of our seating capacity and masks are required.
Linda loved reading the hundreds of cards sent to her during her illness. The words of encouragement and sweet memories all brought her joy. She requested forms of sympathy to be sent to Hope for Life Women’s Resource Center, P.O. Box 436, Beaver Dam, KY 42320, that she and her family have all dedicated many years.
Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented