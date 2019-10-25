DUNMOR -- Linda Dianne Porter, 66, of Dunmor, died Oct. 23, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mrs. Porter was born Dec. 24, 1952, in Greenville. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Mud River Union Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her husband of 48 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Ruth Pouge and grandchild Charlie Porter.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Porter; sons Craig (Misty) Porter of Dunmor and Chad (Kim) Porter of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren Holly (Travis) Byars, Meghan Farmer, Kaylond Porter and Eden Porter; sister Kathy (Glendell) Garrett; brother Kerry Pogue; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mud River Union Church with Bro. David Youngblood officiating and Bro. Brian Haire assisting. Burial will be in Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home in Beechmont and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
