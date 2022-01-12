GREENVILLE —
Linda Elizabeth Rector,
70, of Greenville, died
on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Owensboro
Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a nurse in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Greenville.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday at Ebenezer Cemetery. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brothers, Steven Gale (Shelia) Rector, and Eddie (Carol) Rector.
Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Hospital or the Muhlenberg County Humane Society.
