GREENVILLE —

Linda Elizabeth Rector,

70, of Greenville, died

on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Owensboro

Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a nurse in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Greenville.

Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday at Ebenezer Cemetery. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include brothers, Steven Gale (Shelia) Rector, and Eddie (Carol) Rector.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Hospital or the Muhlenberg County Humane Society.