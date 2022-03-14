BEAVER DAM — Linda Evans, 83, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home. Linda retired from Houchens as a cake decorator and attended Beaver Dam United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Michele Baxter, Ricky Evans, Terry Evans (Keisha Welsh), Kim (Danny) Powell, and Chandra Evans (Trent Ashby); siblings, Anita (Darnell) Losak, Jerry (Kim) Moore and Gary (Lois) Moore.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented