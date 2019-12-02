HORSE BRANCH -- Linda Fay Craig, 58, of Horse Branch, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her residence. She a former school bus driver for the Bullitt County Board of Education. She attended Leach Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Craig I; five children, Lloyd Craig II, Renea Craig Adkins, Amanda Craig Clark, Kenneth Craig, and Jason Crume; and two brothers, Bobby Sallings and Barry Sallings.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Hobert Tarrence Family Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Contributions to Linda F. Craig Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320.
