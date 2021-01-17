BEAVER DAM — Linda Fay Nelson West, 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 24, 1945, in McHenry to the late Robert Alva and Audrey Rebecca Sorrels Nelson. Linda was a member of Hartford Baptist Church, and she was a homemaker.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold West Jr.; her siblings, Clarence Nelson, Lois Moseley, Anna Lee Welborn, Freda McCoy and Helen Joyce Penrod Bishop; and three nephews, Mark McCoy, Danny McCoy and Kenny Moseley.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her daughter, Jennifer West of Franklin; nephews Eddie Ray Moseley, Larry Gene Moseley, Eddie Nelson, David Nelson, Tim McCoy and Bobby McCoy Jr.; and nieces, Charlotte Nelson, Sherry Lou McCoy, Betty June Springfield and Sheila Killough.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Ed Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Linda’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Linda Fay Nelson West by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented