NEWNAN, Ga. — Linda Faye Davison Masdon, 78, of Newnan, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born in Whiting, Indiana to the late Edward and Gladys Davison, She attended Dundee School until it closed and then attended Fordsville High School. She was a retired travel agent for Eastern Airlines and Sato Travel Agency, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Peachtree City, Georgia. Linda was preceded also in death by a son, Darrell Lynn Tucker; a daughter, Vikki Rochelle Tucker; and a sister, Kay Peters.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Masdon, of Newnan; a daughter, Lisa (Glen) Terry, of Hiram, Georgia; two stepchildren, Jamie (Christy) Masdon, of Griffian, Georgia and Melissa (David) Sheffield, of Fairburn, Georgia; three grandchildren, Chase Terry, Thomas Terry and Jennifer Terry; and a brother, Charles Davison, of Fordsville.
Services are noon Thursday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Pattiville, with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
