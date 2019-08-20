CENTRAL CITY -- Linda Faye Embry, 67, of Central City died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 8:47 p.m. at her home. Ms. Embry was born Sept. 10, 1951, in Muhlenberg County. She worked at Muhlenberg North Middle School and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was the family consultant for all "Embry family issues." She was unique and one of a kind. She was five minutes younger than her twin sister, Brenda. Three words that described her were "Live, Love, Laugh." She lived life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Lucy Embry; brothers Wendell Embry, Ray Embry and Kenneth Embry; and sister Mildred Imogene Embry.
She is survived by her sister, Wilma "Lorie" (Tony) Beliles of Central City; twin sister Brenda (Bob) Hodges of Utica; brothers James Embry of Greenville, Frankie (Sherry) Embry of Belton, and Louis (Marilyn) Embry of Madisonville; sisters-in-law Betty Joyce Embry of Central City and Carolyn Embry of Bremen; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Louis Embry officiating, assisted by Pastor Shannon Embry. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
