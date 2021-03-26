CENTRAL CITY — Linda Faye Foster, 67, of Central City, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ms. Foster was born May 27, 1953, in Owensboro and was a member of Martwick Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Foster Sr.; and her parents, Gus and Laura Ballard. Linda was the manager of the Terre Bonne Pool Co.
Survivors include her daughter, April Hinson; sons Joe Joe (Lisa) Foster and Allan (Shannon) Hinson; brothers John (Denise) Ballard, Larry Rosemary Mattingly and Tommy Mattingly; and sisters Sheila (Art) Ballard-Graham and Janice Luckett.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Matt McIntosh and Bro. Tim Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
