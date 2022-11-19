GREENVILLE — Linda Faye Lile, 80, of Greenville, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was an educator, teaching English and grammar in the Muhlenberg County School System for 31 years, and retiring in 1996. She was also a licensed realtor and worked for Eaves Realty for many years. She was a member of Greenville First Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Joseph Brett Lile and John Fox Lile; devoted companion, Mike Young; and sister, Sue Fox Walters.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Muhlenberg Humane Society.
