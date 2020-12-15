Linda Faye Vandiver Green, 77, passed away Dec. 12, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owensboro.
Linda Faye Vandiver Green was born on Dec. 2, 1943, to the former J.C. and Lottie Vandiver. She was married to Thomas (Gayle) Green on June
14, 1968.
Linda never had children, but loved her nieces and nephews dearly. Linda worked and retired from Macy’s in Owensboro.
Linda leaves behind two brothers, Richard (Sheila) Vandiver, of Calhoun, and Robert (Susan) Vandiver, of Madisonville, and several nieces and nephews.
Linda is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Owensboro.
Services will be streamed 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, via Zoom, with burial to follow. Linda will be buried in the Calhoun Cemetery with her parents.
