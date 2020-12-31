Linda Faye Wilkins Falloway, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 14, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Kenneth and Evelyn Wilkins. Family was everything to Linda, and she loved her children and grandchildren above all else.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Falloway; her sister, Darlene Massie and her husband, Bill; and her brother, Donnie Wilkins.
Linda is survived by her sons, Tim (Jennifer) Falloway and Gary (Mischelle) Falloway; her grandchildren, Collin, Keeley, Hayden, Dayton, Taylor and Zach Falloway and Haley (Joe) Withrow; her great-grandchildren, Beckham, Liam and Olivia Withrow; her brothers, Mike (Rose) Wilkins, Ronnie (Aleada) Wilkins, Tommy Wilkins, Robert (Marilyn) Wilkins, Jerry (Lisa) Wilkins and Wayne (Sharon) Wilkins; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
The service with limited attendance will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mrs. Falloway shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Linda Falloway may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented