Linda Gail Brandle, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Maple Manor Health and Rehab in Greenville. She was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Abraham and Roma Thoms Canary. She was a homemaker and a member of the Hawesville Undenominational Church.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Brandle; son Tony Brandle; and siblings Nell Butler and Lee Butler.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Brandle; son Scotty Brandle; grandson Nathanial Brandle; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
